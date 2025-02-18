Farmersville man with meth caught trying to steal ATM sentenced to 47 years

article

The Brief A Farmersville man has been sentenced to 47 years by a Collin County judge on Tuesday. Mike Douglas Stoker, 44, has been labeled a career criminal by the Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. In total, Stoker has been convicted 18 times since 2000.



A Farmersville man was convicted for the 18th time on Tuesday and sentenced to 47 years in prison for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Career Criminal

The backstory:

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, there was a wave of thefts and burglaries in Collin and Hunt Counties between April and May 2024. The investigation led to Mike Douglas Stoker.

In May 2024, investigators caught Stoker using a stolen truck to yank an ATM from a convenience store. Stoker ran from the scene, but his accomplice was arrested.

A search warrant was secured and executed at Stoker's house.

The search warrant revealed 70 grams of meth locked in a nightstand, along with scales, empty baggies and prepped doses for distribution.

During the trial, a detective testified that Stoker possessed more than 280 doses of meth.

After the jury found Stoker guilty, prosecutors introduced evidence of his criminal history—17 prior convictions, including 11 felonies for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Since 2000, Stoker has been sent to state jail six times and served 21 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In 2021, he was sentenced to four years in Hunt County but was on parole when he resumed committing crimes in Collin County in 2024.

In 2024, Stoker targeted vehicles and businesses. He stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and household items. A search warrant led to the recovery of the stolen property and meth.

Due to his prior prison sentence, Texas law mandated a minimum sentence of 25 years. He was sentenced to 47 years.

What they're saying:

"For decades, Mike Stoker has stolen, sold poison, and shattered lives across Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Hunt Counties. Prison didn’t stop him before, but now, behind bars, he can’t do it again. Let this be a reminder: Collin County delivers tough justice to career criminals who prey on our communities," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.