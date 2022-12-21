Far North Dallas condo complex catches on fire days before Christmas

An overnight 3-alarm fire at a condo in Far North Dallas has a number of residents looking for a place to stay.

At 1:50 a.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive.

60-70 firefighters had to assist to help put out the fire which made its way into the spaces between the walls and floors.

The fire was put out just after 5 a.m.

The Red Cross was called to help an unknown member of residents potentially displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.