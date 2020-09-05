Fans allowed in the stands for UNT's season opener, as college football returns to North Texas

article

College football is back in North Texas, specifically, at the University of North Texas in Denton.

The Mean Green hosted Houston Baptist Saturday event at Apogee Stadium at UNT.

Fans are allowed, but stadium capacity is limited to 25%.

The university urged tailgaters to be in small groups of no more than 10 people.

The tailgating lots were noticeably more empty than normal.

For the home opener, the marching band will not be in the stands, but cheerleaders and the dance team will be.

Longtime fans spoke about the unique experience.

“It’s going to be different, everyone is going to be spread out, you will see some friends form across the way,” UNT fan Mark Webb said. “It will be interesting to see if people are going to keep their social distancing. But our family is absolutely separated as well.”

UNT athletic department officials said their players and staff have been tested three times a week, and there are no positive cases at this time.