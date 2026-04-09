Fannin County deputy injured in officer-involved shooting

The Brief A Fannin County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Leonard on Thursday. The deputy was responding to a call in the 500 block of County Road 5012 and was met with gunfire upon arrival. The suspect is deceased and the deputy has been taken for medical treatment.



An officer-involved shooting in Fannin County has left a deputy in the hospital and the suspect dead.

Fannin County officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was responding to an incident in the 500 block of County Road 5012 in Leonard, and was met with gunfire upon arrival at the scene.

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The FCSO says the deputy was injured and has been taken for medical treatment, and that the suspect is deceased. Texas Rangers officers are on scene assisting with the investigation.

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Video from SKY 4 shows the front and back windows of a police vehicle that appears to have taken bullet damage.

The Texas Municipal Police Association says the deputy was the target of an ambush.

What we don't know:

The FCSO has not released the names of the officer or suspect or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and updates will be added as soon as they become available.