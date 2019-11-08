Family seeks criminal investigation after Dallas PD releases videos of 2018 in-custody death

article

The family of a woman who died after being taken into Dallas police custody is calling for criminal prosecution of the officers involved.

Diamond Ross was arrested in August 2018 during a domestic disturbance.

After a year-long internal investigation, the Dallas Police Department released video this week of her arrest and arrival at the city detention center.

Ross was responsive at the time of her arrest, but she was unconscious when she arrived at the detention center. In part of the video, 12 minutes pass with what appears to be little or no medical assistance for Ross until paramedics arrive. The medical examiner ruled her death an accidental drug overdose.

Dallas PD says the district attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and declined to pursue criminal charges against any officers.

DPD’s own investigation determined the arresting officer failed to secure Ross with a seat belt and failed to obtain medical treatment when she became unresponsive. That officer, Sr. Cpl. Larry moody, received a written reprimand.

Another police trainee officer was facing allegations of improper transport. DPD says William Ortega resigned during the investigation.

“Those officers saw a woman who was in need of dire help, a woman that needed medical attention immediately,” said Justin Moore, the Ross family’s attorney. “They avoided providing that, which was the gross deviation from the standard.”

FOX 4 asked the district attorney's office if it has been contacted by Ross's family or attorney and whether the DA is reevaluating the case. The DA's office declined to comment.

Below are the full videos released by Dallas PD in their entirety: