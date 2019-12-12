Family of man killed by Greyhound bus wins $20 million lawsuit

article

A Dallas County jury on Thursday found Greyhound responsible for the death of a 25-year-old passenger who was run over as he tried to get the bus driver’s attention.

Hunter Brown died in 2017 while on his way to California.

According to a lawsuit filed by Brown’s family, his Greyhound bus made a pit stop at a travel center in Central Point, Oregon. He and other passengers got off the bus to use the restroom and buy food.

The lawsuit claimed the driver did not take a mandatory head count before leaving “prior to the stated time of departure.” Brown was run over and killed as he banged on the door and begged the driver to let him in.

“This was a horrible, entirely preventable tragedy,” said attorney Charla Aldous, who represents Brown’s parents. “Greyhound has an obligation to keep its passengers safe. That certainly was not the case here. We are thankful for the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence and for holding Greyhound responsible.”

The attorneys for the victim’s family presented evidence at the trial including records that showed the driver was not reprimanded for violating Greyhound’s head county policy until after the lawsuit was filed. He was only fired after he allegedly smashed the cellphone a passenger used to take video of him being rude to other passengers.

Jurors awarded Brown’s family $20 million in damages.

“Our son was looking forward to his future when his life ended,” his parents said in a statement. “We are grateful to the jury for seeing the horrible actions of this bus driver and the company’s irresponsibility for continuing to employ him. We hope Greyhound changes its policies to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family.”