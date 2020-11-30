Family of 4 escapes intense house fire in Terrell

article

Three adults and an infant were forced into the cold because of an intense fire at a home in Terrell, east of Dallas.

Firefighters from Terrell and Forney were called to help put out the flames just before midnight Sunday.

All four people who were home at the time made it out safely but the family’s dog did not. The home was also a total loss.

The American Red Cross is now providing for the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.