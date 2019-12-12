Family demands answers about man’s death, incomplete autopsy report

article

A North Texas family says they still haven't received autopsy results about their son’s death even though he died in July.

Rashad Madden was tased and then shot at by Dallas police back in May. He was taken to the hospital where his family says he was in a coma until he died in July.

The family has been waiting for the autopsy report ever since and were recently told the doctor on Madden's case is being investigated.

It's still unclear why the doctor was placed on administrative leave or what they are being investigated for. Meanwhile, the family says they've been waiting for answers from that delayed autopsy report since July.

It's been months since James Madden's son, Rashad, died. But the family still doesn't know what caused his death.

“You're just basically just stuck in limbo. You really can't proceed until this issue is resolved,” James said. “You can mourn, but it's not complete.”

What they do know is, based on the police account, Rashad was waving a weapon inside a business on Highway 175 in May and officers were trying to take him into custody.

Police say Rashad tried to hide under a vehicle outside and was tased and then shot at when he turned toward officers with a weapon. The shot missed, but Madden was still taken to Baylor Medical Center for a medical condition, according to police. He died in July. His manner and cause of death are still unknown.

“What it comes down to is whether or not that use of force was reasonable,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Madden family. “The only way for this family, this community to answer that question is through the medical examiner's report.”

Family attorneys say they recently learned from the district attorney's office that the doctor who performed the autopsy on Rashad Madden was placed on administrative leave. The medical examiner's office also confirmed that information. However, it is not clear why the doctor was placed on leave.

“If there was a prior medical condition that contributed to his death, this family wants to know that,” Merritt said. “If this was somehow was avoidable, if the proper protocols and procedures were followed, the family wants to know that.”

In an email, the medical examiner's office said: “An additional consultation has been required to properly evaluate this case, and our goal is to determine the cause and manner of death within the next couple of weeks, at the most. Timely completion of cases is a priority."

The medical examiner's office went on to apologize for the unusual delay but without further comment about the doctor on leave or the impact on other cases.

“What other cases are being delayed due to the fact she's been accused of malfeasance?” asked Justin Moore, an attorney for the Madden family.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the nature of the investigation into the doctor. FOX 4 contacted the DA's office about the case, but they would not comment.