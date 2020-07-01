Family believes remains of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen have been found

The attorney for the family of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen says that they believe that the remains of Guillen have been found as Ft. Hood officials confirm that one suspect took his own life and another has been arrested in connection to Guillen's disappearance.

Partial human remains were found close to the Leon River in Bell County, an area of interest in the search for Guillen, yesterday and Ft. Hood officials say they are still processing the scene.

The name of the soldier who took his life is not being released at this time. The civilian suspect who has been arrested is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier and is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail.

Attorney Natalie Khawam was joined by members of Guillen's family at a press conference from Washington, D.C. Besides providing an update on the search for Guillen, they also asked for a congressional investigation as well as asked for legislation to be enacted to protect members of the U.S. military from sexual harassment and sexual assault.

RELATED: 'Foul play' suspected in case of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined Khawam and the Guillen family in calling for congressional oversight to find out what exactly happened to Guillen.

Advertisement

20-year-old Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas and has not been heard from since.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Officials say Guillen is originally from Houston and an avid runner. She's described as being of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer.

Fort Hood says that the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer (IO) to conduct a commander’s investigation, referred to as an “AR 15-6 Investigation” into allegations that Pfc. Guillen was sexually harassed.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS