Family arranges drive-by visit for 86-year-old grandfather during coronavirus outbreak

It's hard to pay regular visits to loved ones due to the coronavirus. For the elderly who live alone, it can be even tougher to deal with.

Pam Boerman-Gregorski says her 86-year-old father, Orv Boerman, has been dealing with social distancing by himself at home.

"My mom passed away a few years ago so my dad is doing this social distancing on his own."

She says it's been hard since he loves seeing his grandkids and great grandkids, but to keep everyone safe, visits have had to be limited.

To help cheer him up, she arranged a special surprise.

RELATED: 6-year-old with cystic fibrosis beats coronavirus

With her father sitting at the end of the driveway, his family rolled by the house with signs of love and gifts.

Advertisement

"The family surprised him with a drive-by visit tonight to cheer him up. #hugslater #corona2020 #familylove #weloveyoudad/grandpa," Boerman-Gregorski wrote on Facebook."

| THE LATEST ON COVID-19 |

Just in case anyone was wondering, Boerman-Gregorski says yes, she bleached all the items he was given and his walker.

The video has gone viral since she posted it on Facebook, racking up over 118,000 shares.