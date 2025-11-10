Families sue Camp Mystic claiming deaths were "entirely preventable"

The Brief Families of five campers and two counselors who died in the July 4 flood at Camp Mystic have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the camp. The lawsuit alleges the "for-profit camp put profit over safety," claiming it failed to evacuate children and kept cabins in flood-prone areas to cut costs. A second lawsuit for $1 million citing negligence was also filed by the parents of another young victim who died in the flood.



The families of five campers and two counselors who died in the flooding at Camp Mystic are now suing the summer camp.

Some pretty serious allegations are being made in a lawsuit against the camp.

The most impactful part reads what the girls represented in the lawsuit should have been; third-graders, first-year students off to college, but instead, it simply reads they are all gone.

Families seek accountability

Four months after floods ripped through Kerr County, the families of five campers and two counselors who died at Camp Mystic during the July 4 floods are suing the camp.

Among those suing, the parents of Lila Bonner of Dallas. She was only nine years old when she died at the camp.

Two camp counselors died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic.

Allegations of Negligence and Cost-Cutting

The lawsuit alleges the "for-profit camp put profit over safety" by housing the young girls in cabins that were sitting in flood-prone areas to avoid the cost of relocating them. It also says the camp did not have evacuation plans, despite state laws, and assured campers and counselors that the cabins were built in safe locations.

It also goes on to say that while the river was rising, "the Camp chose to direct its groundskeepers to spend over an hour evacuating camp equipment, not its campers and counselors."

The lawsuit ultimately builds on what parents told Texas legislators during hearings in the wake of the flood disaster.

"I told her camp was the safest place she could be," said Carrie Hanna, whose daughter Hadley died in the July 4 flood.

"Cile’s chance to experience the camp only existed because I was ensured that her safety and the safety of all the young girls was paramount. I ask you what could have been more important than that?" said another Camp Mystic parent.

The Crucial Evacuation Failure

The lawsuit specifically claims that while other campers were evacuated to the Rec Hall, the camp ordered those staying in the Bubble Inn and Twins cabins to stay put.

The lawsuit includes photos and a map, showing the distance between the cabins and the hall.

Photos show other campers safely making it to the Rec Hall.

Second Lawsuit and Camp's Response

A second lawsuit was filed on Monday by the parents of Eloise Lulu Peck. The 8-year-old also died at Camp Mystic; her parents are suing the camp for $1 million citing negligence.

A statement from Camp Mystic reads in part:

"We intend to demonstrate and prove that this sudden surge of floodwaters far exceeded any previous flood in the area by several magnitudes, that it was unexpected and that no adequate warning systems existed in the area."