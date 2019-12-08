Families of Fallen Service Members Travel to Disney World

article

Airports across the country, including here in DFW International Airport, were filled with families of fallen heroes on Saturday.

They climbed aboard the "Snowball Express" for an annual trip to Disney World for grieving military families. For some - it's become a yearly tradition before Christmas, that comes with a tough cost.

Becky Welch lost her husband, 1st Lt. Robert Welch III, in 2011 while he was fighting in Afghanistan. His sons were very young. She says losing a loved one in the military rips a piece from you.

The Snowball Express is an annual initiative through The Gary Sinise Foundation. This year, nearly 2,000 families flew to Orlando to spend four days at Disney Parks. Becky Welch’s son Robby says he is excited to try the new Star Wars ride.

Dallas is one of 13 cities participating in the trip this year.

“Its incredible to us, this is a special time of year and with that special time of year comes probably a lot of sadness for these families that lost a loved one, so this is our way of giving back,” said Gary Sinise Foundation CEO Robin Rand.

Many involved have some type of connection to the military.

Chales An, with the Military Veterans Initiatives for American Airlines, said “Two of the boys coming on this flight to DFW, I served with their father in Afghanistan and he perished. For me, I see these kids, they have this chance to have fun and feel the appreciation the country has for them.”

This trip lets families who are still healing be with their extended family to celebrate the holiday together.

“It shows these kids that their dad didn’t die in vain,” said Becky Welch.