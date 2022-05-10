Fallen officers honored during National Police Week

The Dallas Police Department took some time Tuesday to honor its fallen officers.

Each year, the department pauses during National Police Week to honor those who have given their lives serving the community.

Tuesday’s ceremony was led by the Dallas police chief and other city leaders. It included a roll call to honor, a 21-gun salute, a flyover by the department’s helicopter and a performance by the Dallas police choir.

Several officers from Texas will also be traveling to Washington D.C. this week in celebration of National Police Week.

The Perot family-owned Hillwood Airlines will fly officers from Fort Worth, Mesquite and the Texas Department of Public Safety on a specially decorated plane.

They will honor – among others – Officer Richard Houston of Mesquite who died in December on a domestic violence call.

National events for the week begin Wednesday and including a candlelight vigil Friday on the National Mall.

