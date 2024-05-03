Light the Night: How you can honor fallen firefighters this weekend

This weekend will mark the 25th anniversary of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

In honor of the fallen firefighters, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has created Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters . From May 1 to May 5, Americans are encouraged to shine a red light in their businesses or homes.

Flags will also be lowered and sirens will briefly sound for the fallen as tributes. A ceremony will also be held in Emmitsburg, Maryland this weekend.

According to the U. S. Fire Administration tracks, more than 20 firefighters died or have been killed in the line of duty this year.

One of them was Marques Hudson , 32 who was killed while responding to a fire at a New Jersey home.

"Joining our Fire Department in December 2021, Firefighter Hudson embodied valor and selflessness, putting the safety of our community above all else. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts," the city of Plainfield said in a post on Facebook.

Another fallen firefighter is Trevor Brown , 45, who was a volunteer with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company in Virginia. Brown was killed in February when a house exploded and burst into flames.

