Fall arrives in North Texas after weekend record-heat, cold fronts on the way

After a weekend of near-record October heat, North Texas is finally getting a taste of fall.

The region will see the first of two cold fronts today, but how long will the cooler temperatures stick around? Not for long—but a second cool-down is expected soon.

The first cold front will arrive on Monday, dropping temperatures to the low 80s. However, Tuesday will bring back the heat, as strong winds push hot air into the area, raising temperatures to the low-to-mid 90s.

By Tuesday night, the second cold front will move in, bringing more permanent fall weather. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 60s, with extremely dry air and dewpoints dropping into the 30s. Expect the coldest night of the season so far, with lows in the 40s.

Sunny skies and mid-70s temperatures will return on Thursday and are expected to stick around for the rest of the week.

While Tuesday’s heat is a brief interruption, starting Wednesday, North Texans can expect it to finally feel like fall.