FAA investigating incident involving planes circling DFW Airport during severe weather

The FAA is investigating an incident involving 3 planes circling DFW International Airport during severe storms last week.

The FAA says at 6:11 p.m. on March 16 the pilots on FedEx Flight 3952 received an automated alert from the onboard Traffic Collision Avoidance System because the plane was too close to UPS Flight 5510.

The FedEx flight descended, which caused a TCAS alert for United Airlines Flight 2319, which was also in the area. The United flight then descended.

The FAA's preliminary analysis showed the closest proximity between the FedEx 3952 and UPS 5510 was 1.1 miles laterally and 900 feet vertically. The closest proximity between FedEx 3952 and United 2319 was 1.3 miles laterally and 1,000 feet vertically.

All three flights eventually landed at DFW.