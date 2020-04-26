'Extensive search' for missing soldier, 20, last seen on Texas army base continues after keys, wallet found

An “extensive search” continued Sunday for a 20-year-old soldier who went missing while stationed on a military base in Texas last week.

Pvt. 1st Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day, according to the Fort Hood Press Center release.

Guillen was described as of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. (Fort Hood Press Center)

A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) notice was issued by Fort Hood Military Police notifying surrounding law enforcement. An “extensive search” is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police, the press release said.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are also asking for the public’s assistance in their search.

Her sister, Mayra Guillen, shared a Facebook post on Friday, writing: “My sister... last seen two days ago. Phone last tracked at Belton, Texas. No contact with boyfriend, close friends or family. Belongings and CAR are at base too back in fort hood. Something is not right please help me find her. Houston Austin Fr hood/ Killeen areas."

“My little girl,” she added in another message, sharing Fox 26 Houston’s report about the search. “I promise I'll find you.”

The soldier’s boyfriend, Juan Cruz, also posted a message to Twitter.

“Please help me find my girlfriend her name is Vanessa Guillen,” he tweeted Friday. “Height 5'3. She has 3 tattoos on her left arm. Please anything helps.”

Fort Hood is a U.S. military post located in Killeen, Texas. It covers roughly 340 square miles of Coryell and Bell counties in central Texas between Waco and Austin and is home to III Corps and The First Cavalry Division, as well as many tenant units, according to Military.com

Anyone with information about Guillen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.