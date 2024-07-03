Burleson police searching for smoke shop robbery suspects caught on video

Police in Burleson hope someone can recognize four people involved in robbing a smoke shop.

Police shared the video on Tuesday of the robbery that happened on May 15 at Exclusive Smokes on Wilshire Boulevard.

The video shows a young man without a mask entering the business. Police say he served as the "scout" for the robbers.

After the first man left, three people in black masks entered the business to rob it. One of them pointed a gun at the smoke shop worker.

Police say the suspects only got away with some merchandise. No money was stolen, and there were no injuries.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to contact Burleson PD at (817) 426-9974.