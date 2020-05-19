Eviction hearings, debt collections to resume in Texas
DALLAS - People who fell behind on their rent could face eviction proceedings starting Tuesday.
The state put a hold on eviction hearings at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis when so many people suddenly lost their jobs.
Landlords could still file the paperwork to start the proceedings but could not physically evict a tenant. Now they may proceed.
Some people whose apartments were built under certain federal loan programs are still protected.
Debt collection in Texas can also resume Tuesday.