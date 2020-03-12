Event cancellations hurting North Texas small businesses

article

Along with the large events that have been canceled across the metroplex amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, dozens of smaller events are also being postponed.

It’s putting pressure on both local business owners and the hourly workers staffed for major events like games and concerts.

Jill Berger, owner of Lushra Party Décor, is feeling deflated.

“We've lost over $10,000 coming in that we were relying on,” she said. “That might not seem like a lot to a lot of people, but being a small business owner, having a staff to pay and a building to rent, it's really scary.”

Lushra, Berger’s balloon and event styling business in Fair Park is already affected by coronavirus as events are being canceled.

“Worries me as more and more people are pulling from events, canceling,” she said. “Events are about 90% of our business so...”

Clients like South by Southwest and Bumble are among those to stop their orders.

A private group ordered green balloons for this weekend, despite Dallas' St. Patrick's Day Parade being canceled.

Public relations specialist Tony Fay has clients like the American Cancer Society and Klyde Warren Park.

“They're all looking at their schedules over the next 30 days right now really,” he said.

“When people cancel like two days before and we're like we've already spent a full day blowing up all these balloons,” Berger said.

There is no way to know right now exactly how all these halts to large public gatherings will affect working people.

“As it trickles down the line, it's affecting so many people and businesses and jobs everywhere,” Berger reiterated.”

Fay brought up Mark Cuban and his concern for the people who work games, like ushers and janitors. There are people who work year-round to make events happen. It's just a small portion of the working people impacted.