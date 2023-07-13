Euless gas leak forces dozens to evacuate homes

Dozens of people in Euless were woken up in the middle of the night and forced to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak.

The Euless Fire Department is working to repair the natural gas leak in the area of South Pipeline and South Main.

The leak is from a 6-inch gas line.

People began reporting the leak around 1 a.m.

Crews evacuated homes in the area of the break and about 100 people were evacuated to a church in the area.

The people in the neighborhood were allowed to return before 6 a.m.