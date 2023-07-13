Euless gas leak forces dozens to evacuate homes
Dozens of people in Euless were woken up in the middle of the night and forced to evacuate their homes due to a gas leak.
The Euless Fire Department is working to repair the natural gas leak in the area of South Pipeline and South Main.
The leak is from a 6-inch gas line.
People began reporting the leak around 1 a.m.
Crews evacuated homes in the area of the break and about 100 people were evacuated to a church in the area.
The people in the neighborhood were allowed to return before 6 a.m.