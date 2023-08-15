Florida mom helped son plan deadly shooting, deputies say: 'If you don't come kill her you a b****'

A woman is now behind bars for allegedly helping her 20-year-old son coordinate a shooting at a Home Depot in north Florida that left one woman dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at the Home Depot at 5309 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola on Friday afternoon. Deputies said one woman was found dead on the scene and the suspect, identified as Keith Agee, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and homicide. His mother, Sheila Agee, was also arrested in Alabama on first degree murder charges and will be extradited to Escambia County.

The incident is still under investigation, but deputies said two other people suffered minor injuries. The shooting also wasn't random, according to deputies. Keith Agee knew the victim.

Text messages revealed Sheila Agee knew and participated in the plan to kill the woman, according to investigators. The messages also show Sheila's alleged involvement in helping find the victim.

Keith Agee (left) and Sheila Agee (right) were arrested in connection to a shooting at a Home Depot in Pensacola where one woman was found dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office shared the alleged text messages on their Facebook page, showing an exchange between Keith and Sheila leading up to the alleged shooting.

"The murder itself is unbelievable, but to know the mother knew about it and helped coordinate it is incomprehensible," said Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons.

Here's a look at their alleged text conversations where Keith and Sheila spoke about planning the shooting. CONTENT WARNING: These text messages include offensive language and violent wording. Viewer discretion is advised.

The text messages released by police are verbatim. FOX 35 News has not corrected for spelling or grammar concerns.

‘If you don’t come kill her you a mf b****'

Keith: "Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money and gave me a [expletive] I’m fin just shoot her Ik I hate that for [daughter] buh like I said I can’t take it idgaf Nomo."

Sheila: "Ok."

Sheila: "Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf [expletive]."

Sheila: "Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it."

Keith: "Ian even gon tell her y I left."

Keith: "I’m just say I gotta go to the dentist."

Sheila: "Don’t even go there she won’t know you left."

Sheila: "Don’t shoot at my mf car I don’t want to die."

Keith: "I’m not"

Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office

‘I’m open the door jus shoot her'

Keith: "Buh that’s another thing if she don’t get out that car momma and I have to drag her out or can’t ima ask u to step out Cuz I’m open the door jus shoot her."

Sheila: "As long as you don’t shoot me."

Sheila: "Hell if you getting off work now I’ll give you the address here and you can ride over here and do it so you don’t have to do it in front of [daughter]."

‘Erase the texts’

Sheila: "Hold up let me get it erase the texts cause I don’t want nobody to know I was texting you stupid [expletive]."

Keith: "I already deleted mine trust me ian gon say [expletive] abt us even tlkin td."

Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office

‘This is the only way’

Keith: "All I want is that address momma I’m done tlkin I done tlked enough Ik wats gonna happen and I’m ok with that I done already been thinkin it thru and this the only way for me idk why u so quick to start [expletive] wit me buh again must be scared of [victim] or sum idk."

Keith: "She gon be onna floor right?"

Sheila: "waiting on you"

Keith: "I’m saying I’m gone have to find her in the back or sum?"

Sheila: "Nope"

Keith: "Ok"

Keith: "Stay out my way"

Sheila: "I am"

Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office

‘I’m going home today not to hell or to jail'

Keith: "So that last thought of her knowin she [expletive] and the regret in her face will b enough to satisfy me idgaf what she see wen she dead, Yes tf she do How tf I’m pick her up when yo sorry [expletive] tryna go gamble or hang in Jackson and she don’t pick up the phone, Nah that ain’t even gon fly she a jus die before I let that continue."

Sheila: "Ok whatever Idc do what you do idgaf. Cause I’m going home today not to hell or to jail."

Keith: "good for u"

Sheila: "Ok then stop texting me I’m working. Do whatever you want to do. It don’t affect me either [expletive] way."