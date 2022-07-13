ERCOT asking Texans to conserve electricity again Wednesday

article

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity again to help avoid any chance of outages.

A "conservation appeal" has been issued for Wednesday, between 2-9 p.m.

No system-wide outages are expected at this time, but this conservation appeal is being used to "manage the grid effectively and reliably."

RELATED: Call for Texans to conserve electricity helped avoid rolling blackouts, ERCOT says

ERCOT said this order is similar to the one on Monday, which saw Texans conserve electricity and help ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing energy use by 500 MWs.