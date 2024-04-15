ERCOT warns of a possible power emergency in April

The state’s power grid operator is warning Texans they may be asked to conserve energy this week.

Last week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas began taking steps to prevent "possible future emergency conditions."

ERCOT delayed planned generator outages to give the grid more support.

That kind of maintenance is usually scheduled for more mild weather in March and April.

But with high temperatures in the upper 80s in the forecast, many people will be cranking up their air conditioners this week.

ERCOT’s supply and demand forecast shows that there should be enough supply to meet demand all week if the generators remain online.