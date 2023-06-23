ERCOT issues weather watch due to forecasted high temps, high electrical demand

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from June 25-30 due to forecasted higher temperatures and higher electrical demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch.

ERCOT previously issued a weather watch from June 15-21.

ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations.

RELATED COVERAGE

ERCOT set a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs on June 19. ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record of 80,148 MWs was set on July 20, 2022.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower.

What Action is Needed?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did You Know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.