ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday night

ERCOT has issued a conservation request for Texans Wednesday night, with the grid's operator warning that the excessive heat could cause problems this week.

The conservation appeal is in effect from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

ERCOT also issued a Weather Watch from Wednesday through Friday.

The agency said high temperatures statewide will lead to higher demand and could cause electrical reserves to dip.

ERCOT's supply and demand forecast shows the biggest problem Wednesday could be around 8 p.m.

That's when demand and supply are expected to be very tight.

Rolling blackouts could be implemented if that happens.

However, ERCOT has forecast similar problems several times in the past few weeks that did not happen.

Conservation efforts and access to emergency supplies of power were able to help ERCOT avoid blackouts.