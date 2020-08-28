Entrepreneurs learn, share and network in virtual event

More than 10,000 entrepreneurs would normally gather this time of year to network. But this time they’ll have to do it virtually.

Monday kicks off the start of Dallas Startup Week.

There will be more than 100 sessions and 200 speakers at the virtual event.

Organizers believe going online could be a good thing because more people can join in.

“And I think for all the thousands of people that will be logging in online if they are either in that terrible area where they are just trying to figure things out or they’re discouraged, they will be inspired to innovate during this time,” said Leah Frazier with Think 3 Media.

More: dallasstartupweek2020.sched.com