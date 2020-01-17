Energetic 91-year-old busts a move to 'Jailhouse Rock' at Indiana retirement home

A 91-year-old from Indiana ditched her walker for her dancing shoes when she boogied to Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock.

Footage by Golden Age Home Health Care shows retirement home resident Julia Lewis dancing her socks off to the iconic tune on Wednesday.

Lewis lives at Magnolia Springs Southpointe in Indianapolis, and recently returned from a stay in the hospital.

After finishing up therapy sessions with Golden Age, she told staff that she wanted to ditch her walker for some dancing shoes to celebrate.

“You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance!" Lewis said, according to the agency. "Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!”



