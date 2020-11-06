‘End the Streak’ campaign challenges Texans to go a day without a traffic fatality

article

Texas has not had a day without a death on the road in 20 years.

More than 70,000 people have died over that time. And so far this year, more than 400 people have died on roads in the four largest counties in North Texas.

Dallas County has the most with more than 200 traffic-related deaths in 2020. Tarrant County follows with more than 100 deaths.

The Texas Department of Transportation has set a goal of cutting the number of fatal crashes in half by 2035. But it needs drivers to do their part.

“Driving is a responsibility and I think when we get behind the wheel it is impossible to understand not only our lives but the lives of the people around us are in our hands. I believe in my opinion as a society we’ve become complacent in those distractions,” said Laura Ryan, the Texas Transportation Commissioner.

TxDOT’s “End the Streak” campaign encourages people to drive sober, put down their cellphone while driving, avoid speeding and wear a seat belt.