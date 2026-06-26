Emu loose after escaping North Texas home

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The Brief A 15-month-old, fully grown emu named Temu has escaped and was last seen near Parkerville Road and I-35 in Lancaster. The bird's owner has searched local fields and contacted authorities and animal rescue groups to help bring him home safely. Despite active search efforts, the emu's current whereabouts remain unknown.



Earlier this week, a giraffe went missing in Central Texas. Now, an emu is on the loose in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

What we know:

Temu the emu escaped from the Bear Creek area in Lancaster, just south of Dallas. He was last seen near Parkerville Road and Interstate 35.

He is about 15 months old and is fully grown.

What they're saying:

Temu’s owner told FOX 4 that she has already reached out to the local authorities and several animal groups for help.

"We still haven’t located him. I just got home from walking the fields and woods again. I’m just praying he’s okay," Aleta Cronce said.

Cronce said she raised Temu by hand with another female emu, who is currently very distraught.

"We are so worried about his safety," she said.