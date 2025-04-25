'Empty Bowls' event supports Tarrant Area Food Bank

The Brief TAFB's "Empty Bowls" event brought together local chefs and artists to help raise money for the food bank. It happened on Friday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. This year's event was sold out.



The Tarrant Area Food Bank hosted its signature fundraising event on Friday.

TAFB Empty Bowls

What we know:

The 23rd annual "Empty Bowls" event brought local artists and the restaurant community together to support families facing hunger.

Participants had the chance to sample great food from Tarrant County’s top chefs and restaurants.

Beautiful pottery and unique bowls donated by local artists also helped to raise money for the food bank.

"The bowls are made by local artisans and donated. Everything community members buy, including their ticket, those are proceeds that go back into feeding hungry families that live in our community," said TAFB President and CEO Julie Butner.

Why you should care:

In recent years, TAFB has been on the front lines of distributing healthy food where the need is great.

Drive-thru events serve tens of thousands of families and individuals with limited resources or who perhaps live paycheck to paycheck.

"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we’ve been doing this for at least 15 years," Butner said.

What you can do:

This year’s event on Friday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center was sold out.

Donations can still be made by visiting tafb.org/event/empty-bowls/.

"We’re so super excited about the public support and how folks are coming out to help Tarrant Area Food Bank help the rest of the community," Butner said.