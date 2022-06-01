Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households.

"We’re here to support families when they need us most," said Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "Providing access to fresh, nutritious foods is essential for healthy families."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30. The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.