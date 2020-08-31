Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will be providing approximately $188 million in emergency SNAP food benefits in September to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 972,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by September 15.

"As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The emergency September allotments are in addition to more than $1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and August. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

