Emergency SNAP benefits extended for May

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for May, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $246 million in emergency SNAP food benefits.

"Thank you to the USDA for extending these crucial emergency SNAP benefits for the month of May," said Abbott. "Through the continued extension of the benefits, Texas families have been able to provide for their families and put food on the table throughout the pandemic."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency May allotments are in addition to the more than $3.1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Advertisement

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.