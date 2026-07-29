Emergency crews recover body of 23-year-old Dallas swimmer at Lake Lewisville

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The Brief A 23-year-old Dallas man drowned Sunday night while attempting to swim across a section of Lake Lewisville. Emergency crews launched a search effort after witnesses saw him submerge, and firefighters recovered his body around 11 p.m. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the death an accidental drowning following an investigation by Texas Game Wardens.



A 23-year-old Dallas man drowned Sunday evening after trying to swim across a section of Lake Lewisville, authorities said.

Lewisville Lake drowning

What we know:

The victim, identified as Margarito Gregorio, was last seen by witnesses around 8:40 p.m. on July 26 swimming from the west bank toward the east bank of Lake Park, according to Texas Game Wardens.

Game wardens and local emergency personnel responded to the Lake Park boat ramp area to launch a search effort. Rescue teams with the Lewisville Fire Department located and recovered Gregorio's body shortly before 11 p.m.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death an accidental drowning, pronouncing Gregorio dead at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at the scene.

The Lewisville Police Department also assisted in the response. The incident was investigated by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens.