Elon Musk claims Cybertruck can float ahead of Tesla AI day

article

The Tesla Cybertruck is almost ready to set sail … apparently.

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that Teslas upcoming electric pickup will be somewhat seaworthy.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy," Musk wrote.

He had made a similar claim about the vehicle in 2020 and had also said the same thing about the Tesla Model S in 2016.

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA CYBERTRUCK WILL BE A ‘DAMN FINE MACHINE’

"We *def* don't recommended this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation," he tweeted about the Model S.

He did not elaborate on how the Cybertruck would propel itself, but did offer a reason why he was interested in the capability.

FILE - Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while wrapping up his presentation of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on Nov. 21, 2019. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Needs to be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel," Musk explained.

Starbase is the main headquarters of the SpaceX rocket company Musk also leads, which is located in Brownsville, Texas, and is separated from South Padre Island by a channel that does not have a bridge and takes around an hour to drive around.

SPACEX LOOKING TO EXPAND STARLINK TO SCHOOL BUSES

Musk did not elaborate on why he would need to make such a trip, but South Padre Island is a nightlife and entertainment destination that has a marijuana shop called the Starbase Dispensary.

Prior to the Cybertruck revelation, Musk had been tweeting about how the SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system can work in hurricane-force winds, even when mounted to a ship.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk's comments come ahead of Tesla's AI (artificial intelligence) Day on Friday, which is expected to feature updates on several products, including the Optimus humanoid robot and the company's full self-driving system.

Read more on FOX Business.