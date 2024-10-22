Half-built duplexes in Dallas’ historic Elm Thicket neighborhood could be torn down

article

The Brief A Dallas board is being forced to decide if half-built duplexes with mistakenly issued permits will be allowed to stand. Developers argue tearing the structures down will put them out of business. Residents in the historic Elm Thicket neighborhood fought hard for zoning laws against such structures, and say they are the only ones who didn't do anything wrong.



A historic Dallas neighborhood is expected to find out soon if half-built duplexes built in violation of the city’s zoning law will be allowed to remain or will be torn down.

The Dallas Board of Adjustment is being forced to decide which stands – the law that was actually in place or the building permits that were issued by mistake.

Going with the law in place would be costly for developers. However, allowing the mistake to stand would not sit well with the Elm Thicket residents who fought for the zoning law in the first place.

Last month, the board told the developers and the city to work out a compromise solution.

Neither side was able to come to an agreement.

Residents in Elm Thicket, also known as Ellum Thicket, worked hard to get zoning changes passed in 2022 after their neighborhood was inundated with large builds, leaving little green space, flat roofs, and duplexes.

The case was well publicized, with many developers participating in the process.

Then the city failed to update the map that it used for issuing permits, leading to dozens of permits being issued in error.

The mistake was discovered in May, and that led the city to issue stop-work orders.

There are 19 structures still in violation.

"This is one of Dallas’ few remaining Freedman’s communities. Ellum Thicket fought for the changes to PD67 to preserve the character and history of our neighborhood. In this entire mess, the neighborhood is the only one who did everything right," said Amelia Mimi Perez, who lives in the area.

The developers say having to make the changes to their homes would force them to tear the structures down.

They argue the financial loss would put them out of business.

The Board of Adjustments has not yet begun debating the two cases scheduled for Tuesday.

There will be 17 more cases that will follow in the coming weeks.