Ellis County DA appointed to John Creuzot’s contempt of court case

The Ellis County district attorney has been appointed and agreed to serve as the special prosecutor in the contempt of court case against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Meanwhile, Creuzot’s attorney has filed a motion for the proceedings to be dismissed.

Dallas County Judge Tammy Kemp ordered a ‘show cause’ hearing for the DA to show why he was not in contempt of her gag order and why he should not be sent to jail over comments he made about the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Creuzot answered questions about the case in a FOX 4 interview before the trial began.

In his motion, Creuzot’s attorney wrote “the gag order is unconstitutional. Judge Kemp's order failed to allege a violation and that whatever Creuzot said did not violate or in any way obstruct justice.”