Expand / Collapse search

Election Results: Abbott’s school choice plan likely with Texas House incumbents ousted

By
Published  May 29, 2024 7:55am CDT
Election
FOX 4

A look at the Texas primary runoff election results

The Texas primary runoff elections settled quite a few races, including who will be returning to the Texas House and who will be sheriff in Dallas County. FOX 4's Hanna Battah has a recap of the results.

DALLAS - Tuesday’s primary runoff election brought some changes to the makeup of the Texas House.

Several Republican incumbents were defeated. Most of them were opposed by Gov. Greg Abbott over their opposition to his school voucher plan.

Six of the eight Republican House members who were forced into runoffs lost. That includes several representatives from North Texas.

In District 33, Justin Holland lost his bid for re-nomination to Katrina Pierson. 

The former spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump’s campaign won by a wide margin in the district that includes Rockwall County and part of Collin County.

Related

Katrina Pierson wins Texas House District 33 in Rockwall
article

Katrina Pierson wins Texas House District 33 in Rockwall

Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson has won the runoff for Texas State House District 33 in Rockwall.

In District 58 in Johnson and Somervell counties, incumbent Dewayne Burns lost to conservative activist Helen Kerwin 58% to 42%.

Burns was opposed by both Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was upset that Burns voted to impeach him last year.

In District 61 in Collin County, incumbent Frederick Frazier lost by more than a 2 to 1 margin to Keresa Richardson.

Related

LIVE: Primary runoff election results in North Texas
article

LIVE: Primary runoff election results in North Texas

The polls close for the May 28 primary runoff elections at 7 p.m.

Frazier was endorsed by Abbott for his support of school vouchers, but Paxton campaigned against him over his impeachment vote.

Frazier also recently had charges of impersonating a public servant dismissed after pleading no contest.

In District 64 in Wise and Denton counties, incumbent Lynn Stucky was backed by Abbott but lost to Andy Hopper, a conservative activist who was making his second campaign against Stucky.

Paxton supported Hopper because of Stucky’s vote for impeachment.

In District 91 in Tarrant County, incumbent Stephanie Klick lost to David Lowe.

Tuesday Night Runoff Election Results

Voting hours in Dallas, Kaufman and Rockwall counties were extended for the primary runoffs due the storm's impact on some polling locations. Here are the results from some of the high-profile races.

Klick was endorsed by Abbott but opposed by Paxton.

Many of the losing incumbents on the state level voted against Gov. Abbott’s school voucher program last year. Their challengers ran on pro-voucher platforms.

Abbott called that a victory, saying the runoff results show that Texans want school choice and that the votes are now there to get it passed.

The runoff race that got the most attention statewide was House Speaker Dade Phelan in District 21 in the Beaumont area.

He defeated David Covey by a narrow margin of 366 votes out of more than 25,000 cast. 

Related

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan survives primary challenge
article

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan survives primary challenge

House Speaker Dade Phelan has been at the center of several battles among Texas Republicans.

There’s no word on whether Covey will call for a recount.

Covey was endorsed by both Trump and Paxton after Phelan led the impeachment against Paxton last year.

Paxton did not hold back in his anger over Phelan’s win.

He accused him of stealing the election by using a strategy that relied on Democrats voting for him in the Republican runoff.

Paxton called for the Republican party to close its primaries so that only registered Republicans can vote, something the legislature would likely have to vote on.

The biggest race in Dallas County was the Democratic runoff for sheriff.

Incumbent Marian Brown easily defeated former Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

Related

Marian Brown re-elected as Dallas County sheriff, fends off challenge from predecessor
article

Marian Brown re-elected as Dallas County sheriff, fends off challenge from predecessor

Marian Brown will continue serving as Dallas County sheriff despite an attempt from her predecessor, Lupez Valdez, to reclaim her spot.

Brown took over as sheriff in 2017 after Valdez stepped down to run for governor.

She will almost certainly win in the fall election as no Republican filed for the race.

Turnout was very low for the runoff election in Dallas County. Just under 31,000 people, or 2.1% of the 1.4 million registered voters, voted on Tuesday.