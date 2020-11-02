Election Day freebies: Here's where voters or poll workers can get free or discounted food

Voting is hungry work, but restaurants are stepping up to ease your Election Day munchies.

One organization, Pizza to the Polls, has already started bringing food directly to people waiting in line to vote early.

The nonprofit group delivers free pizza — or other treats — when voters report long lines at their polling places. Pizza to the Polls has also partnered with Uber Eats in 29 cities to deploy food trucks to polling sites with long lines.

But polling sites aren’t the only places to get free food on Election Day.

Outlets like Krispy Kreme and Enlightened are giving away free food, and not just to voters, but to everyone, because corporate entities can’t legally ask for proof of voting, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, chains such as Chopt and CAVA are giving free meals to just poll workers, as it's legally allowed to ask for proof of being a poll worker, according to The Journal.

Other eateries are just giving away good deals.

Pizza chain Pieology is offering a "You Vote, You Pie” deal from Nov. 1-3, where people can order two customized 11-inch pizzas and a dessert to share for just $20.20. Chili’s is offering $5 Presidente cocktails through Nov. 3 and Baked by Melissa is giving 10% off any purchase through Nov. 3.

Food delivery platform GrubHub is also offering discounts and free delivery for several chains including 7-11, Burger King and California Pizza Kitchen, while its subsidiary Seamless has partnered with Chobani to give 1,000 poll workers $40 Seamless Perks to use on their next meals.

To see what else will be available on Tuesday, here are even more Election Day freebies and where to get them.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away one Original Glazed doughnut to all customers who visit its stores on Tuesday, the company announced last week. The chain will also be giving away “I Voted” stickers to customers who voted by mail-in ballot.

Bobo's

Bobo's, the oat bar brand, is voters offering a coupon for a free bar for redemption anywhere the product is sold. Although it isn't required, those wishing to share photos of themselves at the polls or with their "I Voted" stickers are encouraged to do so.

Enlightened

Enlightened ice cream is sending a free coupon to anyone who uses the word “vote” in their Instagram story and tags the company on Nov. 3.

Chopt

Chopt is giving free meals — worth up to $15 — to poll workers on Nov. 3, as long as they have proof of having worked the polls.

CAVA

Mediterranean chain CAVA and its subsidiary Zoes Kitchen promised free meals to poll workers on Nov. 3.

Dos Toros

Dos Toros, which is owned by Founders Table, the parent company of Chopt, is also giving away $15 meals for free to poll workers on Nov. 3 with proof of working the polls.

