Election Day deals: Some perks for showing your 'I Voted' sticker

Some companies are offering perks and discounts on Election Day. All you have to do is show your "I Voted" sticker.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy's Frozen Custard will be serving a special Cherry Pie Concrete on November 4 and 5 in honor of Election Day.

Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's is celebrating the day with a $19.99 Eat, Drink and Play combo meal, which includes a $10 power card, entrée and drink.

Fazoli's

Diners who show their voting sticker at Fazoli's will get $2 off a signature bake, which includes the chicken parmigiano, loaded baked spaghetti, and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage.

Ikea

If you find yourself shopping for furniture on Tuesday, Ikea is offering a free frozen yogurt on Election Day.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets will also be celebrating Election Day with a free shake with all in-store purchases for those who show their "I Voted" sticker.

Krispy Kreme

Starting your day strong, you can grab a special deal at Krispy Kreme. The donut chain is offering free donuts as a way to celebrate "DOUGHmocracy."

You can get a free original glazed donut, and no purchase or proof of voting is required.

Lyft

Lyft will offer a 50 percent discount to take voters to their polling place as long as they use the ride code VOTE24.

Round Table Pizza

If pizza is more of your Election Day meal of choice, you can get $6 off a large or extra-large pizza for dine-in, carry-out or delivery at Round Table Pizza. The pizza chain operates more than 400 locations, and many of them will be offering the special deal.

Uber

Uber is giving riders 50 percent off trips to their polling place for up to $10. There's also a built-in tool to allow voters to find the nearest voting place near them.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is offering 25 percent off their orders (up to $15, $25 min order). The offer is available starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024 until 7 a.m. Nov. 6, 2024.