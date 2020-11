Election 2020 results: Biden adds Colorado, NY, Trump takes several states in South, Midwest

Results began pouring in Tuesday night in the contentious 2020 race for the White House, with predicted victories for President Donald Trump in several Southern and Midwest states and Democratic nominee Joe Biden claiming states in the Northeast — as well as Colorado.

It remained too early to call many of the key battleground states.

FOX News is projecting that Biden has won New York, Virginia, Vermont, Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Colorado and the District of Columbia. Biden has also won three of Maine’s four electoral votes, which is one of two states that does not use a winner-take-all method of allocating electoral votes.

The Associated Press is projecting that Biden has also won New Mexico.

Trump has won Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana and Oklahoma, according to FOX News. In Nebraska, the other state that does not use a winner-take-all method, Trump will win four of the state’s five electoral votes, according to the outlet.

The Associated Press is also projecting that Trump has won South Carolina.

Most polls closed between 8 and 9 p.m. ET. The last polls will close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska.

All eyes were on six battleground states — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — which were expected to have extremely tight outcomes and could likely determine the election result. These states account for a whopping 101 of the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

Experts say Florida and North Carolina could be among the first of these states with projections by the end of the night, with quicker results expected than in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Florida, a precinct in the hotly contested Orange County reported more than 100% voter turnout. The Orange County Supervisor of Elections posted a Twitter thread citing state turnout data, showing that Precinct 538 had voter turnout exceeding 102%.

While plenty of Americans voted in person on Nov. 3, more than 102 million people had already voted in the weeks prior. The election, reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a racial reckoning, prompted record early voting across the country both by mail and in-person.

On Tuesday, Biden refused to make any predictions about the outcome of the election, but said he remained “hopeful.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday outside a Delaware community center, Biden said he’s heard from aides that there’s “overwhelming turnout” among young people, women and older Black adults in places like Georgia and Florida.

Biden capped off a day of last-minute campaigning in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and in Philadelphia with a couple of local stops in Wilmington, Delaware. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also visited Wilmington, after spending the afternoon campaigning in Michigan.

Meanwhile, Trump called into talk radio shows in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed. The president projected confidence that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening.

Trump also visited his campaign headquarters in Virginia where he thanked dozens of staffers working to get him reelected.

“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said. “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it’s not.”

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.

As the results began to come in, the nation braced for what was to come — and an outcome that might not be known for days. A new anti-scaling fence was erected around the White House, and in downtowns from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest.

In the final days of the race, Trump campaigned in important regions across the country, holding packed rallies and downplaying the threat of COVID-19. He criticized Democratic leaders who have imposed limits on gatherings to help combat the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 231,000 Americans as new cases continue to rise nationwide.

Trump has touted his administration’s response to the pandemic during his first term, highlighting his own recovery from COVID-19 and promising a soon-to-come vaccine.

Biden has said he would heed the advice of scientists if elected to the White House and pledged to work with state and local officials across the country to push mask mandates. He declared that "the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump,” and he promised he would retain the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom the president has talked of firing.

Early turnout this year consisted of far more Democrats (22 million) than Republicans (15 million), according to U.S. Elections Project data compiled Tuesday. But both parties anticipated a swell of Republican votes on Election Day that could dramatically shift the dynamic.

Traditionally, Republicans have had high turnout in the weeks before Election Day. But Trump has made repeated, unfounded claims this year about the risk of widespread fraud with mail-in voting, while Biden's campaign urged supporters to vote early, whether by mail or in person.

Officials have stressed for months that the vote-counting timeline is expected to be somewhat delayed. America may not know who won the presidential race on Tuesday night — which is not unusual. In 2016, Trump was not declared the winner until early in the morning after Election Day.

This year, the biggest factor that may slow things down is the sheer volume of mail ballots, which take longer to count. In states with established vote-by-mail programs, such as Washington state and Colorado, this processing happens weeks before Election Day.

But several states did not have this system in place before the pandemic and laws on the books prohibited election officials from processing the ballots well in advance of Election Day.

“It’s going to take a while,” Commissioner Ellen L. Weintraub with the Federal Election Commission predicted in August. “There are some states that are very used to it and will be able to count up all the votes very quickly. Other states are not used to having that level of absentee voting.”

Results from the presidential contest could come in sooner than anticipated if there is an overwhelming vote for one candidate versus another, Weintraub said. But if it’s a close race, then we’re just going to have to wait.

“It’s more important to get it right than to get it fast,” Weintraub added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.