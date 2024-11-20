Eldery woman reported missing in Garland

article

The Brief 78-year-old Bernadine Cook disappeared on Tuesday afternoon in Garland. She may be driving a a black 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with the Texas license plate number DLJ8634. If you see her, call Garland police at 972-485-4840.



Garland police need help finding an elderly woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Bernadine Cook was last seen just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Elizabeth Drive in Garland.

She was driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with the Texas license plate number DLJ8634.

The 78-year-old is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has short gray hair and hazel-green eyes.

Cook’s family members said she suffers from memory loss and may have had trouble finding her way home. They are worried about her safety.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.