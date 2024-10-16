Expand / Collapse search

Elderly woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting through South Dallas living room window

Published  October 16, 2024 6:01am CDT
South Dallas
Living room window was struck by bullets. Woman who was shot is expected to recover.

South Dallas - A drive-by shooting in South Dallas left a 60-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to reports of a woman who was shot multiple times at a home in the 4100 block of Wilshire Blvd. 

According to Dallas police, several people were inside the home when gunfire struck the living room window.

Terry Van Sickle - FOX 4

Police investigating drive-by shooting in South Dallas.

The woman, who was shot multiple times in the torso, was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. She is expected to recover.

Police said the suspect and motive remain unknown.

No one else in the home was injured.

