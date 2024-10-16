Elderly woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting through South Dallas living room window

The Brief: A 60-year-old woman was shot multiple times through her living room window Tuesday night, police said. Several people were in the home at the time of the shooting. The suspect and motive of the shooting is unknown.



A drive-by shooting in South Dallas left a 60-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to reports of a woman who was shot multiple times at a home in the 4100 block of Wilshire Blvd.

According to Dallas police, several people were inside the home when gunfire struck the living room window.

The woman, who was shot multiple times in the torso, was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue. She is expected to recover.

Police said the suspect and motive remain unknown.

No one else in the home was injured.

