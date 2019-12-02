Elderly woman dies after being pulled from burning Fort Worth home

An elderly woman died shortly after she was rescued from her burning home in Fort Worth.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Felix Street near Hemphill Street. It's very near a fire station.

One of the men who lives next door grabbed a garden hose to try to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. He told them the flames were so intense he couldn’t make it past the front door.

When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke were concentrated in the front of the home. A neighbor told firefighters he believed the homeowner was inside.

The Fort Worth Fire Department sent in a rescue team and found the 82-year-old Lilly Beck trapped in the back of the home. First responders tried to save her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

Benjamin Gabriel lives next door and described "Miss Lilly" as a sweet lady who always made sure to say hello to his family.

“I feel sad about her because you don’t want anything to happen to any person, especially her at her age,” Gabriel said.

FWFD spokesman Mike Drivdahl said it’s unclear what started the fire. Arson investigators were at the scene trying to figure out what happened.