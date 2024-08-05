Woman struck by Dallas police squad car in critical condition

A Dallas police squad car struck a pedestrian trying to cross a road.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says the crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Elam Road in Pleasant Grove.

The chief says an officer was responding to a service call and was heading east on Elam Road without lights or sirens.

Garcia says a woman was standing in the medium when she ran across the road in front of two cars trying to turn left. That’s when she was hit by the squad car.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

The officer was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.