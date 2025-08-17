Expand / Collapse search

El Salvadoran national in Carrollton faces federal charges for unlawful return

Published  August 17, 2025 7:57pm CDT
The Brief

    • David Antonio Lopez-Hernandez, a 43-year-old El Salvadoran national, has been charged with illegally re-entering the United States.
    • The indictment alleges he was found in Carrollton on April 18, 2025, after having been previously deported.
    • If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years in federal prison and deportation.

CAROLLTON, Texas - An El Salvadoran national living in Carrollton has been charged with unlawfully returning to the United States.

What we know:

43-year-old David Antonio Lopez-Hernandez was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week in the Eastern District of Texas charging him with illegal reentry by a previously deported immigrant.

The indictment alleges that on April 18, 2025, Lopez-Hernandez was found in the Eastern District of Texas after having been previously deported.

If convicted, Lopez-Hernandez faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.

What's next:

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stevan Buys.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Texas.

