El Salvadoran national in Carrollton faces federal charges for unlawful return

article

The Brief David Antonio Lopez-Hernandez, a 43-year-old El Salvadoran national, has been charged with illegally re-entering the United States. The indictment alleges he was found in Carrollton on April 18, 2025, after having been previously deported. If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years in federal prison and deportation.



An El Salvadoran national living in Carrollton has been charged with unlawfully returning to the United States.

What we know:

43-year-old David Antonio Lopez-Hernandez was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week in the Eastern District of Texas charging him with illegal reentry by a previously deported immigrant.

The indictment alleges that on April 18, 2025, Lopez-Hernandez was found in the Eastern District of Texas after having been previously deported.

If convicted, Lopez-Hernandez faces up to 2 years in federal prison and deportation.

What's next:

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stevan Buys.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration.