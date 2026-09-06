El Paso chase involving undocumented migrants leads to pellet gun carjacking, PIT maneuver

article

The Brief Two El Paso residents face multiple felony charges after a high-speed pursuit involving undocumented migrants led to a gas station carjacking. Authorities say 18-year-old passenger Ryan Emmons used a pellet gun to steal a vehicle before troopers stopped him with a PIT maneuver. The driver, Tissiana Gonzalez, and three migrants were taken into custody following the pursuit, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Two El Paso residents face felony charges after a highway pursuit involving undocumented migrants ended in a carjacking at a local gas station, state authorities said.

High-speed chase on I-10 in El Paso

Timeline:

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 27 along westbound Interstate 10, when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and state investigators joined U.S. Border Patrol agents in pursuing a gray Cadillac CTS, according to DPS Sgt. Eliot Torres.

After a trooper deployed tire deflation spikes, the vehicle stopped near mile marker 49. The driver, Tissiana Anahi Gonzalez, 21, and three undocumented migrants ran from the car before being arrested by responding officers, authorities said.

A passenger in the Cadillac, 18-year-old Ryan Emmons, ran to a nearby gas station off Fabens Road, where he used a pellet gun to rob a customer and steal a blue Chevrolet Malibu, DPS said.

PIT maneuver ends second chase

Troopers chased the stolen vehicle and executed a PIT maneuver to bring it to a stop. Emmons was taken into custody with assistance from state troopers, Border Patrol agents, and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

Charges filed

What we know:

Gonzalez was charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. She and Emmons were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Emmons faces charges including aggravated robbery, smuggling of persons, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The three migrants were taken into federal custody by Border Patrol agents. DPS said the investigation remains ongoing.