Relentless heat and 52-day drought grip North Texas through Labor Day weekend

The Brief A heat advisory remains active across North Texas through Sunday as temperatures hit triple digits with heat index values up to 108 degrees. DFW International Airport has logged 52 consecutive days without measurable rain, deepening severe drought conditions across the region. Late-week system updates offer only a minor chance of isolated downpours, with significant drought relief not expected anytime soon.



Relentless heat and widespread drought conditions continue to grip North Texas through the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures expected to reach into the triple digits and no significant rainfall in sight.

A strong high-pressure ridge stationed over the state, combined with southeasterly winds drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, is driving heat index values between 101 and 108 degrees for much of the region.

A heat advisory remains in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, eastern counties, and regions along the Red River through Sunday evening, with officials expecting additional advisories to be issued during the holiday.

Labor Day forecast

The afternoon high temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees Sunday, rising to 101 degrees on Labor Day and reaching a peak of 102 degrees on Tuesday.

While humidity levels in areas south and east of the metroplex are keeping direct air temperatures slightly lower, the high moisture content has pushed heat indices well above 105 degrees. Conversely, drier conditions in the southwest are keeping heat index values in the upper 90s, sparing those counties from active advisory warnings.

The extreme heat coincides with severe dry conditions across the region. As of Sunday, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport recorded 52 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, marking the seventh-longest dry stretch in the station's history.

Experts estimate the region needs between 7 and 11 inches of rain over the next month to fully alleviate the ongoing drought.

A weak atmospheric boundary late Thursday into Friday could bring a slight chance of isolated downpours and drop weekend high temperatures into the upper 90s. However, the incoming system is unlikely to provide widespread relief or significantly impact drought conditions.

Residents celebrating the holiday weekend are advised to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and take advantage of pools and shaded areas to mitigate the risk of heat-related illness.

7-Day Forecast