Eight critically endangered gharials born at Fort Worth Zoo

The Brief The Fort Worth Zoo announced that eight gharials were born this summer, the fourth year in a row the zoo has seen Gharials are a critically endangered species, and the Fort Worth Zoo is the only institution in North America to have successful gharial births in consecutive years. The hatchlings will remain behind closed doors as zoo staff monitor their growth over the coming months.



The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the birth of multiple rare gharials as the zoo fights to keep the critically endangered crocodile relatives alive.

Fort Worth Zoo gharial births

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What we know:

Eight gharials were born at the Fort Worth Zoo from June 3 to June 26, representing the fourth consecutive year the zoo has seen successful gharial births.

The zoo says small adjustments made to the breeding, incubation and husbandry process for the gharials may have contributed to the record number of births.

Big picture view:

Gharials are one of the largest crocodilian species, and are known for their long and thin snouts.

The hatchlings are just over 12 inches at birth, but male gharials can grow to 16 feet and weigh nearly 1,500 pounds.

The species is critically endangered due to habitat destruction and pollution.

What they're saying:

"It’s very rewarding to have another year achieving the healthy hatchings of these unique and vulnerable crocodiles," said Vicky Poole, associate curator of ectotherms at the Fort Worth Zoo. "Every successful hatch gives our team another opportunity to refine our techniques and deepen our understanding of this remarkable species. The knowledge we gain through this work is an important part of the Fort Worth Zoo’s contribution to gharial conservation that we can share with our partners around the world."

What's next:

The gharial hatchlings will remain behind the scenes at the Fort Worth Zoo as staff monitors their growth and development.

Gharials born in past years can be seen in the zoo's gharial habitat, which opened in 2010 to promote conservation and breeding success for the species.